Big Bazaar Sale - How To Get Rs 1,500 Cashback

Big Bazaar has announced a new promotional sale called "Maha Bachat" offer, which is open for five days, starting from August 12 through August 16. In this 5-day long offer, Big Bazaar is giving hefty discounts on various categories of items like food, home & personal care, fashion and home appliances. The retailer is offering up to 50 per cent off on apparels. During this offer, if you shop for Rs. 6,000, then you will get Rs. 1,500 cashback in your Future Pay wallet, Big Bazaar said on its website.
On shopping of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,999, customer will receive Rs 500 as cashback and on shopping of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,999, you will get Rs 1,000 as cashback. To avail this offer it is not mandatory to pay through Future Pay wallet.
This #Mahabachat, get MahaSavings from 12th -16th August at your nearest Big Bazaar store. Visit: https://t.co/aQc1zIvkCDpic.twitter.com/TpMdFb1R8B— Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) August 8, 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement