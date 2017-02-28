Big Setback For Sahara, Asked To Deposit Rs 5,092 Crore by April 7
Sahara has also given a list of properties to the court that it wants to sell for repayment, which was agreed by the court.
Sahara chief Subrata Roy was first arrested in March 2014.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Sahara group to deposit Rs 5,092 crore by April 7 by selling 13 of its properties. However, the court said if the group can't sell these properties by April 7, it may be granted more time.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked the Ghaziabad Development Authority to pay Sahara compensation for acquiring the group's land. The Ghaziabad Development Authority has to pay Rs 1,112 crore to Sahara for acquiring 91 acres of land from the group. This money, according to the court's direction, will have to deposited by Ghaziabad Development Authority on behalf of Sahara.
The Supreme Court also directed global real estate company MG Holdings to deposit Rs 750 crore to prove its bonafide for buying Sahara's share in Plaza Hotel in New York. The real estate company told the court that it is willing to pay $550 million for buying Sahara shares in Plaza Hotel.
The next court hearing is scheduled for April 17.
Sahara chief Subrata Roy was first arrested in March 2014 after Sahara failed to comply with a court order to refund the money raised from millions of small investors by selling them bonds later ruled to be illegal. He was granted parole when his mother died in May and it has been extended several times.