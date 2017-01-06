NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

Boeing Nears $10.1 Billion Order From Spicejet: Report

The deal, which would more than double SpiceJet's 40-plane fleet, may be closed within weeks Bloomberg reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the decision.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: January 06, 2017 08:42 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Boeing Nears $10.1 Billion Order From Spicejet: Report

Budget airline SpiceJet is expected to order at least 92 Boeing Co 737 jetliners, as it looks to bolster its presence in the world's fastest growing aerospace market, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. 

The deal, which would more than double SpiceJet's 40-plane fleet, may be closed within weeks Bloomberg reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the decision. 

The order could be worth about $10.1 billion, the publication reported. 



Boeing declined to comment while SpiceJet was not immediately available outside regular business hours.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: January 06, 2017 08:42 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Indian IT Companies After Five Years? Analyst Serves A Warning
SpiceJetBoeingBoeing 737 jetliners

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.