Buy JioFi, Get 100% Cashback: Reliance Jio's New Offer

After "Dhan Dhana Dhan" offer, newcomer Reliance Jio has launched new offers to attract dongle, data card and wifi router users. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom venture is offering up to 100 per cent cash back (10 top-up vouchers worth Rs 201 each) on JioFi device if you buy it with exchange of your old dongle. If you do not want to avail the exchange facility, then you will get free data worth Rs 1,005 (5 top-up vouchers worth Rs 201 each) or nearly 50 per cent cash back on the JioFi device value of Rs 1,999. However, this offer is applicable only if you buy the JioFi device from Jio.com website.
Here are the steps you need to follow to avail the offer:
-First you need to buy the JioFi router from the Jio.com website by paying Rs 1,999. You can also avail an equated monthly installment (EMI) facility to buy this device.
