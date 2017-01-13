Cadila Settles Patent Litigation Related To Anti-Seizure Drug

New Delhi: Drug firm Cadila Healthcare today said it has settled all outstanding patent litigation related to Qudexy XR (topiramate) extended-release capsules with US-based Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc.
The company and its subsidiary, Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, have finalised an agreement with Upsher-Smith Laboratories Inc to settle all outstanding patent litigation related to Qudexy XR, Cadila Healthcare said in a statement.
"Under the terms of the agreement, Upsher-Smith grants Zydus a licence to market Zydus' generic version of Qudexy XR beginning on March 19, 2020, or earlier under certain circumstances," it added.
