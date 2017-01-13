Cadila Settles Patent Litigation Related To Anti-Seizure Drug

New Delhi: Drug firm Cadila Healthcare today said it has settled all outstanding patent litigation related to Qudexy XR (topiramate) extended-release capsules with US-based Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc.



The company and its subsidiary, Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, have finalised an agreement with Upsher-Smith Laboratories Inc to settle all outstanding patent litigation related to Qudexy XR, Cadila Healthcare said in a statement.



"Under the terms of the agreement, Upsher-Smith grants Zydus a licence to market Zydus' generic version of Qudexy XR beginning on March 19, 2020, or earlier under certain circumstances," it added.

Other terms of the settlement were not disclosed.Qudexy XR extended-release capsules are used to treat certain kind of seizures in adults.The Ahmedabad-based Zydus group employs over 19,500 people worldwide.Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 351.40 apiece on the BSE, up 0.27 per cent from previous close.