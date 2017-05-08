NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
CBDT Chief Sushil Chandra Gets One-Year Extension

It is understood that the decision to extend the incumbent's term was taken in order to provide continuity as the CBDT is at the forefront of combating black money and ushering in a taxpayer-friendly regime.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: May 08, 2017 19:26 (IST)
The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have a maximum of six members. (Representational image)
New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Sushil Chandra was today given one-year extension till May 2018 as chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

He had taken over as chief of CBDT, the apex policy making body of the Income Tax department, on November 1 last year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for re-appointment of Chandra as CBDT chairman for a period of one year from June 1 to May 31, 2018, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

Chandra, an IIT graduate, is a 1980 batch officer of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre).

Two other CBDT members-- Nishi Singh and Gopal Mukherjee -- were in contention for the post. Now the two would retire before Chandra' fresh tenure ends.

Singh (Member--Personnel and Vigilance) and Mukherjee (Member-Investigation) would have got a short-tenure of about three months and about eight months respectively as the CBDT chairperson.

The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have a maximum of six members.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: May 08, 2017 19:26 (IST)
