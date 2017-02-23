Chandrasekaran Best To Head Tatas As He Leads From The Front: S Ramadorai
Tata veteran Mr Chandrasekaran has been elevated to the post as the first non-promoter, non-Parsi and non-shareholder chairman after heading TCS for a decade when the 49-year company grew manifold and become the largest in the country.
Mumbai: N Chandrasekaran's strength to lead from the front makes him the right person to lead the $ 103-billion Tata Group, former TCS head S Ramadorai has said. "It is a phenomenal selection and I wish him the very best. He is a problem-solver and a team player," Mr Ramadorai, who spotted the sparks in Mr Chandrasekaran way back in 1993 which led to the latter's rise, told PTI.
Mr Ramdorai, who has mentored Chandra for the leadership role at TCS, pointed out the "capability of operational excellence, execution and leading from the front" as Chandra's key strengths which will help him in the new journey. He added it is because of these strengths that Chandra was "selected" in 1993.
"I made him my executive assistant in 1996 and I have seen him grow from strength to strength. He is the right person for the job (to the Tata Group)," he said. 53-year-old Mr Chandrasekaran, who succeeded Mr Ramadorai as the managing director and chief executive of the group's crown jewel TCS, took over as the chairman of Tata Sons on Tuesday.
At the time of taking over, he promised disciplined capital allocation and shareholder returns in group companies, and also exhorted the group companies to "lead, not follow." "We will work together to deliver business performance which are industry leading in all our businesses and lead, not follow," Chandra had said.
Tata veteran Mr Chandrasekaran has been elevated to the post as the first non-promoter, non-Parsi and non-shareholder chairman after heading TCS for a decade when the 49-year company grew manifold and become the largest in the country.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)