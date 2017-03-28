NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Chinese Tech Giant Tencent Takes 5% Stake In Tesla

Tencent, best known for its WeChat mobile app, has been investing in a number of sectors, including gaming, entertainment, cloud computing and online financing.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 28, 2017 17:37 (IST)
Tencent now owns more than 8 million shares in the company as of March 24, Tesla said.
Tesla Inc said on Tuesday that Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd has invested $1.78 billion in the electric carmaker for a 5 per cent passive stake.

Tencent now owns more than 8 million shares in the company as of March 24, Tesla said in a regulatory filing.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: March 28, 2017 17:37 (IST)
TencentTencent TeslaTencent newsTeslaTesla Tencent newsWeChatBusiness news

