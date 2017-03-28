NDTV
Chinese Tech Giant Tencent Takes 5% Stake In Tesla
Tencent, best known for its WeChat mobile app, has been investing in a number of sectors, including gaming, entertainment, cloud computing and online financing.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: March 28, 2017 17:37 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
Tencent now owns more than 8 million shares in the company as of March 24, Tesla said.
Tesla Inc said on Tuesday that Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd has invested $1.78 billion in the electric carmaker for a 5 per cent passive stake.
Tencent, best known for its WeChat mobile app, has been investing in a number of sectors, including gaming, entertainment, cloud computing and online financing.
Tencent now owns more than 8 million shares in the company as of March 24, Tesla said in a regulatory filing.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: March 28, 2017 17:37 (IST)
