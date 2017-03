Chinese Tech Giant Tencent Takes 5% Stake In Tesla

Tesla Inc said on Tuesday that Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd has invested $1.78 billion in the electric carmaker for a 5 per cent passive stake.Tencent, best known for its WeChat mobile app, has been investing in a number of sectors, including gaming, entertainment, cloud computing and online financing.Tencent now owns more than 8 million shares in the company as of March 24, Tesla said in a regulatory filing.

