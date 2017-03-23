Cisco Unveils First Made-In-India Product

The new product is among the most popular in Cisco's core switching portfolio globally.
New Delhi: Networking giant Cisco today handed over its first Made-in-India product, a router, to Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad.
"We are proud to deliver on our promise to Make in India and accelerate India's journey to become a global leader in electronics manufacturing. India is an incredible country for Cisco as it represents 360 degree value - a great growth opportunity, world-class talent, and now an integral part of our global supply chain," John Kern, SVP, Supply Chain Operations of Cisco, said in a statement.
The new product is among the most popular in Cisco's core switching portfolio globally. It is fundamental to network connectivity, a key enabler to the vision of Digital India, and can be used by small and medium businesses across multiple industries, the statement added.
In October last year, Cisco had announced the launch of its India manufacturing operations in Pune.
The company had stated that it will manufacture and roll out a diverse product portfolio in India to support the government's Make in India initiative and use India manufacturing operations to produce and ship orders for customers in India as well as for testing, development, logistics and in-house repair capabilities.
