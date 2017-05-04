Coal India Considering Listing On London Stock Exchange: Report

New Delhi: Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, is considering a listing on the London Stock Exchange and has had early discussions with the LSE, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
A listing by the state-controlled miner would be a boost for the LSE as it looks to attract companies following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Coal India and LSE officials met in London in December to discuss the matter but there is no guarantee a listing will happen, two sources said.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement