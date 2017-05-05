Cognizant Profit Narrowly Beats Estimates On Healthcare, BFSI Boost

IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a quarterly profit that edged past analysts' estimates on continued demand from its healthcare and financial clients.
Revenue from its financial services sector, which accounts for more than a third of its total revenue, rose 7 percent in the first quarter ended March 31, while revenue from healthcare services rose 9.7 percent.
Cognizant said it expected current-quarter revenue in the range of $3.63 billion to $3.68 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement