Concerns Remain, Infosys Board Must Address Them: Narayana Murthy To NDTV
"No, I have not withdrawn my concerns. They have to be addressed properly by the Board and full transparency should be displayed and people responsible for it should become accountable," said Mr Murthy to NDTV.
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said today that the board of India's second-largest IT services company must address the concerns raised by him about alleged lapses in corporate governance.
Media reports earlier today quoted Mr Murthy as saying that he did not want a confrontation with the board to snowball. Complaints by him and co-founders over the last few months objected to large severance settlements with executives.
He referred to the Board, which has said it has complete confidence in CEO Vishal Sikka, as "good-intentioned people of high integrity" but added that "being human, even good people sometimes make mistakes. This is one such case. But good leadership demands that they listen to all concerned shareholders, re-evaluate their decision and take corrective action."
Mr Sikka said this morning that talk in media on corporate governance issues at the software services firm was "distracting" and that he had good relations with the firm's founders, including Mr Murthy.
"All this drama that has been going on in the media, it's very distracting - it takes away attention - but underneath that there is a very strong fabric that this company is based on and it is a real privilege for me to be its leader," the CEO said in Mumbai.