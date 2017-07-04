Cyrus Mistry, Others Face Criminal Defamation Charges

Cyrus Mistry, others will have to appear before the court and execute bail bonds.
Mumbai: A court here has initiated process against industrialists Cyrus P. Mistry, Shapoor Mistry and others in a criminal defamation complaint lodged last month by Tata Trusts' Managing Trustee R. Venkataramanan, an official said on Tuesday.
The process was issued by Metropolitan Magistrate K.G. Paldewar and accordingly, Mistry, the ousted former Chairman of Tata Sons, and other directors of Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd and Sterling Investments Pvt Ltd, will be tried for criminal defamation.
They will have to appear before the court and execute bail bonds, said the official.
Later, the charges would be framed against the accused under sections dealing with criminal defamation and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.
Venkataramanan has accused Mistry and others of making false and defamatory statements against him and thus damaging his reputation.
