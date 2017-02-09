Don't Be Distracted By Gossip About Infosys: Vishal Sikka To Workers
New Delhi: Amid reports of tension between Infosys founders and its management, chief executive Vishal Sikka has asked employees not to get distracted by speculations that question the company's commitment to "governance, integrity and values". Mr Sikka asked them to keep a "sharp focus" on executing the company's strategy.
"...let us keep a sharp focus on the execution of our strategy. Let us not get distracted by media speculation that is designed to stir up gossip or rehash old rumours or speculate on the unknowns, around visas, or anything that questions our commitment to governance, integrity and values, in order to generate headlines and create, in the words of The Wire, Eardrum Buzz," Mr Sikka said in an internal mail.
Infosys founders NR Narayana Murthy, Kris Gopalakrishnan and Nandan Nilekani wrote to the board last month expressing their concerns about the pay rise and severance packages given to two former senior officials.
Former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal's severance package amounted to Rs 17.38 crore ($2.58 million), or 24 month's pay, Infosys said in a statement last year.
In a January filing with the US market regulator, Infosys, which is also listed on Nasdaq, said former general counsel David Kennedy would receive severance payments of $868,250 and other reimbursements over 12 months.
The company said it had already addressed concerns about executive pay after reports that its founders had complained about decisions including a pay hike for Mr Sikka.
Infosys founders along with their family members owned 12.75 per cent of the company as of end-December, according to stock exchange data.
The buzz grew louder when Infosys' former chief financial officer TV Mohandas Pai said the board should give a detailed answer and not take shelter under "bland" statement that decisions were taken in the interest of the company.
Mr Sikka said Infosys' revenue growth, which previously underperformed the industry growth by 50 per cent about 2 years ago, is now in line with overall industry growth.
"...we have held margins through operational efficiency improvements and automation benefits. Our cash flow generation continues to be amongst the strongest in the industry. And in a key sign of a thriving enterprise, our new software and services have seen tremendous growth," he told employees.
Infosys' strategy is focussed on delivering higher value services and bringing the latest advances in technology into work.