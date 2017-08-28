NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Launches Anti-Bacterial Infection Drug In US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has launched Cefixime for oral suspension in the US market
New Delhi: Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said it has launched Cefixime for oral suspension, used for treatment of bacterial infections, in the American market. The company has launched Cefixime for oral suspension, USP in the strengths of 100 mg/5mL and 200 mg/5mL, after getting approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The product is a generic version of Astellas Pharma Inc's Suprax for oral suspension, it added.

The Suprax brand and generic had US sales of around $50.5 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ending in June 2017 according to IMS Health, Dr Reddy's said.

At 2:35 pm, shares in Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 1.68 per cent lower at Rs 2,052.80 apiece on the BSE, whose benchmark Sensex index was up 0.49 per cent.

