NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

FIIs Buy Shares Worth Rs 450 Crore In Reliance Capital

Shares of Reliance Capital were trading at Rs 659.15, down 1.47 per cent in morning trade on the BSE.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: July 19, 2017 13:02 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
FIIs Buy Shares Worth Rs 450 Crore In Reliance Capital
New Delhi: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank of Japan (SMTB) today sold Reliance Capital shares worth $70 million (around Rs 450 crore) to foreign investors through open market transaction, sources said.

SMTB had purchased the stake in Reliance Capital (RCAP) when it had applied for banking license.

However, since new RBI policy does not permit RCAP to hold more than 10 per cent of a bank, SMTB has booked profit at Rs 650 per share and sold its stake to FIIs, investment banking sources said.

Nomura Securities today placed 7 million shares of SMTB in RCAP with FIIs for $70 million, they added.

SMTB had bought 2.77 per cent in RCAP for Rs 371 crore and have now sold for Rs 450 crore through open market transaction.

Reliance Capital spokesperson declined to comment on the development.

Shares of Reliance Capital were trading at Rs 659.15, down 1.47 per cent in morning trade on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: July 19, 2017 13:02 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ This Is World's Largest Uncut Diamond But No Buyers. Here's Why
Reliance CapitalFII

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.