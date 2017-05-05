Flipkart, Amazon Upcoming Sales: Discounts, Brands, Dates And Other Details

— Flipkart (@Flipkart) May 3, 2017"...Flipkart is here with the biggest sale ever, from the 14th-18th of May, 2017, for products under every single category so that you get a chance to renovate and modernize all your everyday use and other items at the lowest prices online." Flipkart's Big 10 Sale will include brands such as Samsung, Apple, Sony,Vu, Lenovo, Panasonic, HP, Dell, UCB, Vero Moda, Levi’s, Puma, Adidas, Reebok, Micromax, Godrej, JBL and Nikon, among others, as per its website.
aaro shopping ka chauka on 11th May with #AmazonGreatIndianSale! Get your shopping cart ready on https://t.co/FKM78TLnTM#BadiBachatpic.twitter.com/uSKIk436JE— Amazon.in (@amazonIN) May 5, 2017
Last month, Flipkart announced pledged investments worth $1.4 billion from companies including Microsoft, eBay and Tencent.
Seattle-based Amazon earlier this year made India a global strategic priority, earmarking $5 billion in investment funds.
Cashback
Flipkart and Amazon are also offering additional cashback on purchases via select credit/debt cards.
Flipkart will also offer a 10 per cent discount on use of HDFC Bank credit cards for purchasing items under the Big 10 Sale. Flipkart is also offering a 30 per cent cashback on payments made through digital payments app Phone Pe, its website added.
An additional 15 per cent cashback is being offered on purchases made on the Amazon app using Citi credit and debit cards, and 10 per cent in case of website, the Amazon app said.
The e-commerce market is expected to be at $50-55 billion by 2021 from the current $6-8 billion, according to a report by Retailers Association of India and Boston Consulting Group earlier this year. In the past three years, digital buying has increased from 3 per cent in 2013 to 23 per cent in 2016, it added.
