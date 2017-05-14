Flipkart Big 10 Sale Day 1: Offers, Discounts, No Cost EMIs And More

As Amazon's "Great India Sale" enters into the last leg, Flipkart's "Big 10 Sale" has started with big discounts on appliances, clothing, footwear and many more. Flipkart is also offering no cost equated monthly installment (EMI) on various products, which the e-tailer believes will driver its sale. Flipkart's "Big 10 Sale", which marks the e-tailer's completion of 10 years of operation, is expected to clock 5X of the usual number of transactions happening on its platform. On the first day of the "Big 10 Sale", Flipkart offers up to 39 per cent off on air conditioners (AC), 50-80 per cent off on fashion and clothings and minimum 15 per cent off on home furnishing products. Its offers on mobiles & tablets and electronics will start from Monday.



Here are some of the best offers from the first day of the Flipkart "Big 10 Sale" sale:



Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC

You can buy the Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC at Rs 33,453 against its MRP of Rs 45,590, a discount of 26 per cent under the Flipkart "Big 10 Sale". This AC can also be bought under EMI scheme starting from at Rs 1,623/month. Meanwhile, on the Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star Split AC, Flipkart is offering 27 per cent off. You can buy it for Rs 26,999 against its maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 37,290.

Flipkart is offering 26 per cent off on the Vu 80cm HD Ready LED TV. You can buy it for Rs 12,499 against its MRP of Rs 17,000. To fuel its sales further, Flipkart is also offering exchange facility, under which you can exchange your old TV and get up to Rs 8,000 additional discount on the TV. Meanwhile, you can also buy the TV at a no cost EMI of Rs 4,167/month for 3 months.Carrier 1.2 Ton 5 Star Split AC is available for Rs 28,999 against its MRP of Rs 41,700 (discount of 30 per cent), on Flipkart "Big 10 Sale". You can also avail no cost EMI facility to buy this AC by paying Rs 3,223 per month for 9 months.

Clothing

Flipkart is offering 50-80 per cent off on Pepe, Benetton, Polo an other brands of apparel. On sportswear of Adidas, Vans and Puma you can get 40-80 per cent off under this sale.



Apple Watch Series 1&2

You can buy the Apple watch series 1-42mm with space gray aluminium case at Rs 19,900 against its MRP of Rs 25,900. Flipkart is offering flat Rs 5000 off on other Apple watch series 1 & 2 under this sale.



LG 108cm (43) Full HD Smart LED TV

Flipkart is offering 29 per cent off and no cost EMI facility on the LG 108cm (43 inch) Full HD Smart LED TV. You can buy the TV by paying Rs 35,999 compared to its MRP of Rs 50,900. And under no cost EMI you can get the TV by paying Rs 12,000/month.