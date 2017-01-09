NDTV
Flipkart Names New CEO, Binny Bansal To Become Group CEO
Flipkart appointed Kalyan Krishnamurthy as CEO, replacing co-founder Binny Bansal.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: January 09, 2017 21:21 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Flipkart, India's top e-commerce group, appointed Kalyan Krishnamurthy as CEO, replacing co-founder Binny Bansal.
Mr Bansal will take over the newly created position of group CEO.
Mr Krishnamurthy, a former Tiger Global executive, joined Flipkart in June last year as head of its commerce unit.
The move comes a year after Binny Bansal took over as CEO from co-founder Sachin Bansal.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: January 09, 2017 21:21 (IST)
