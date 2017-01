Flipkart Names New CEO, Binny Bansal To Become Group CEO

Flipkart, India's top e-commerce group, appointed Kalyan Krishnamurthy as CEO, replacing co-founder Binny Bansal.Mr Bansal will take over the newly created position of group CEO.Mr Krishnamurthy, a former Tiger Global executive, joined Flipkart in June last year as head of its commerce unit.The move comes a year after Binny Bansal took over as CEO from co-founder Sachin Bansal.

