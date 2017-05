Save Rs. 2000 if you buy the Lenovo K5 Note during #FlipkartSummerShoppingDays! Shop now for this great deal!. https://t.co/kKPwbRxUjX & mdash; Flipkart (@Flipkart) May 29, 2017

Flipkart is offering discounts on smartphones, televisions, watches, cameras and other electronics in a limited-period promotional scheme. Flipkart, which earlier this month offered up to 90 per cent discounts on various categories of items in its annual mega sale - "Big 10 Sale", is now offering up to Rs 15,501 off on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus variants from Apple, under its "Summer Shopping Days" scheme. Besides Apple, Flipkart's offer includes products from brands including Samsung, Motorola, Lenovo, Micromax, Nikon, Adidas, Fastrack, Lee, AMD, Voltas and Vu. The sale is opened till May 31, the e-commerce website said on microblogging website Twitter.Under the three-day sale, Flipkart is also offering a flat Rs 17,000 off on the iPhone 6s Plus smartphone at Rs 39,999, according to its website.The new Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro smartphone is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 7,990 under the scheme, it further said.

Save around Rs 30,000 on iPhone 7



Flipkart is offering an additional discount of up to Rs 15,000 to those exchanging their existing devices to purchase the iPhone 7 under the scheme.

Flipkart is also offering up to 80 per cent discount on watches, bags and clothing.US-based e-commerce major Amazon also offered special discounts under a limited-period promotional scheme earlier this month. Under its "Great Indian Sale", the company offered up to 80 per cent off on products including clothing, mobiles, kitchen appliances and other electronics.Flipkart said it saw over five-fold growth in transactions on its platform during its 'Big 10 Sale', which was held between May 14 and 18.Amazon also said it saw significant growth in shoppers coming to its platform during its Great Indian Sale from May 11 to 14.