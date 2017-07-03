FMCG Companies Extend GST Benefit To Customers, Slash Prices

New Delhi: FMCG companies are revising prices of their products after the implementation of GST and are extending the tax benefits to the consumers under the new tax regime.
The companies such as Patanjali, ITC, HUL and Marico are either slashing the prices of goods or increasing the grammage of the product on dispatches made from July 1 onwards.
"The company is committed to pass on the benefits of reduction in effective tax rate to its consumers wherever applicable and has firmed up the price reductions," Marico CFO Vivek Karve told PTI.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement