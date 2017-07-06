Former Tata Finance Managing Director Allegedly Commits Suicide

Mumbai: Tata Finance's dismissed managing director Dilip Pandse allegedly committed suicide at his office here today, police said.
The body of Pendse (61), who was fired by the Tatas in 2001 after his name cropped up in some illegal transactions, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his private office on the first floor of Royal Grace Building in Dadar East this afternoon.
The body was sent for autopsy at Sion Hospital, said DCP Rashmi Karandikar, Mumbai police spokesperson.
