From Corporate Jet To Vishal Sikka's Pay, Infosys Clarification In 10 Points

Financial controls put in place in Infosys is gold standard, said Chairman R Seshasayee

Infosys chairman R Seshasayee, in the line of fire after the IT giant's founders alleged lapses in corporate governance, today defended the company's decisions including a pay rise for Chief Executive Vishal Sikka and the appointment of independent directors. "This institution is built on very strong governance values...financial controls put in place in Infosys is gold standard," said Mr Seshasayee, at a press conference, also attended by Mr Sikka and other members of the Infosys board. Earlier today, former chairman NR Narayana Murthy said the company's board must address concerns raised by him and the others. "No, I have not withdrawn my concern. They have to be addressed properly by the board and full transparency should be displayed and people responsible for it should become accountable," Mr Murthy told NDTV. Media reports had quoted Mr Murthy as saying that he does not want to escalate a confrontation with the board.