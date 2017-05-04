NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

From Rs 19 To Rs 9,999: What Jio Prepaid, Postpaid Users Get

Reliance Jio is offering free voice calls and roaming on all its post-paid and pre-paid plans. Also there is no charge for data used to make 4G voice calls under all its plans.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: May 04, 2017 19:27 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Voice calls and roaming is absolutely free on all Jio prepaid and postpaid plans.
Voice calls and roaming is absolutely free on all Jio prepaid and postpaid plans.

Jio is offering a variety of recharge options and plans to its prepaid and postpaid subscribers offering hundreds of GBs of 4G data. Beyond the daily 4G data limits of 1GB and 2GB per day across its prepaid recharges and postpaid plans, wherever specified, subscribers will continue to use unlimited internet at a reduced speed of 128 Kbps, as per Jio's website. All schemes under Jio's paid Prime service - prepaid and postpaid alike - include free voice call and roaming benefits. "Voice is truly free - no charge towards voice or the data used to make 4G voice calls," Jio added.

Here are various plans offered by Jio, as per its website:

PREPAID



Rs 19

Valid for just one day, Jio's prepaid offerings start from the Rs 19 recharge, which includes 200 MB of 4G data for Prime members and 100 MB for non-Prime members, as per Jio's website.

Rs 49

Jio's next recharge is priced at Rs 49. Jio Prime members recharging with the Rs 49 voucher get 600 MB of high speed data over a validity of three days. The 4G data on offer under this pack is limited to 300 MB for non-Prime members.

Rs. 96

Valid for seven days, Jio's Rs 96 recharge comes with 1GB of 4G data per day. That is for Prime members. Non-Prime members get 600MB of 4G data for seven days with a recharge of Rs 96.

Rs. 149

Jio's Rs 149 recharge pack includes 2GB of 4G data valid for 28 days for Prime users and 1GB for non-Prime subscribers.

Rs. 309

Prime subscribers buying their first recharge of Rs 309 will get 1GB of 4G data per day for 84 days, as per the Jio website. Subsequent recharges will offer the same quantity of daily 4G data for 28 days, instead of 84 days.
 

jio prepaid plans


Rs. 509

The first recharge of Rs 509 offers 2GB of 4G data daily, for 84 days. This is comparable with half of the daily 4G data on offer in the Rs 309 pack. Data benefits on subsequent recharges of Rs 509 will be limited to 28 days.

Rs 999

The first Rs 999 recharge comes with a validity of 120 days, in which subscribers get 120 GB of 4G data. Subsequent recharges are limited to 60 GB of 4G data for 60 days.

Rs 1,999

A first recharge of Rs 1,999 comes with 185 GB of 4G data and validity of 150 days. The 4G data on offer is 125 GB for 90 days on subsequent recharges.

Rs. 4,999

Those buying their first recharge after subscribing to Prime will get 410 GB of 4G data with a validity of 240 days. Users will get 350 GB of 4G data with a validity of 180 days on subsequent recharges.

Rs 9,999

The only pack which offers 4G data spanning beyond a year on first recharge is priced at Rs. 9,999. Those buying their first recharge of Rs 9,999 are being offered 810 GB of 4G data with a validity of 420 days. Subsequent recharges will come with 4G data of 750 GB valid for 360 days.

POSTPAID

Rs 309

First cycle: Jio is offering 1GB of 4G data per day - which sums up to 90GB of 4G data - for a period of three months under this plan.

Subsequent cycle: Customers will get 30GB of 4G data for a period of one month.
 

jio postpaid plans


Rs 509

Jio is offering 2GB of 4G data per day for a period of three months on the first cycle, and one month on subsequent cycles. Therefore, users get 180GB of 4G data for three months in the first cycle, and 60GB for one month on subsequent cycles.

Rs 999

On the first cycle, Jio is offering 180 GB of 4G data for three months under the Rs 999 postpaid plan. Users will get 60 GB of 4G data per month on subsequent cycles.



For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: May 04, 2017 19:27 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ 7th Pay Commission: Latest Updates On Allowance, Other Developments
Reliance JioJio plansReliance Jio postpaid plansJio prepaid plansReliance Jio latest prepaid plansJio latest postpaid plansjio latest offer

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.