From Update On Jio To Refining Margins: 5 Things To Watch In RIL's Q4

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' fourth quarter earnings, to be announced later in the day, will be keenly tracked as analysts expect management's commentary on its new telecom venture Jio. Since its launch on September, Jio has triggered a pricing war in the Indian telecom industry. Although Reliance Industries' earnings are likely to be driven by strong refining and petchem performance, investors will be keen to watch Jio's prime subscriber addition. Reliance Industries has already become the most valued Indian company beating TCS after its shares surged 2.4 per cent on Friday. Analysts say Jio's better-than-expected pace of subscriber addition is leading to positive bets on the stock.



Here are five things to watch out for in Reliance Industries' Q4:



1) Reliance Industries is likely to report a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,046 crore for the March quarter driven by strong refining and petchem profitability, according to analysts polled by NDTV Profit. In the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, RIL had reported a net profit of Rs 7,398 crore. Meanwhile, consolidated revenue of RIL is seen growing 44 per cent annually to Rs 86,908 crore. Domestic brokerage Edelweiss says RIL's investments in refining and petchem will benefit earnings going ahead. The energy major's project to import ethane from US was commissioned this month, which will generate cost savings of $350 million every quarter by replacing existing expensive propane feedstock, the brokerage said.

2) On a standalone basis, RIL's net profit is seen growing 10 per cent to Rs 8,020 crore against Rs 7,320 crore last year, while its revenue is likely to grow to Rs 67,221 crore against Rs 54,189 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.3) RIL's profitability is likely to get a boost from higher gross refining margins (GRM), which is likely to jump to $11.1/barrel from $10.8/barrel in the December quarter. GRM is the amount a company earns on turning one barrel of crude oil to fuel.4) Other than its core business, analysts' attention will be focused on fresh additions to Jio's Prime membership or paid customer base. Jio had earlier said that 72 million subscribers have already opted for Prime membership. Analysts expect the final numbers to be in excess of 100 million.5) Although Jio's paid services started only from April, analysts will be interested to know the revenues RIL got from one-time Prime membership fees, which is Rs 99 per user.