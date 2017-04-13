Galaxy S8 Pre-Orders Exceeded S7, Says Samsung

Seoul: Pre-orders for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone have exceeded those of its predecessor S7, mobile business chief Koh Dong-jin said on Thursday, suggesting many consumers were unfazed by last year's Galaxy Note 7 fires.
The S8, which begin sales in South Korea, the United States and Canada on April 21, will be central to the South Korean firm's recovery from the swift withdrawal of the Note 7 phablet.
The new device has been well-received, and some investors and analysts said it could set a first-year sales record for the smartphone giant.
