Gautam Adani Hopes To Start Australian Coal Mine Project By August

Mumbai: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is optimistic of starting his $22 billion Carmichael coal mine and port-cum-railhead projects at Queensland in Australia, facing some opposition there, by August this year.
"We expect the final federal approvals by May or June. We need just about three months from thereon to actually begin the work on the mine. It means we can kick-start work from August this year," Adani told PTI in an interview over the weekend.
He was accompanied by Queensland premier Anastasia Palaszczuk, who was in town leading a 25-member delegation of mayors and state officials after visiting the Mundra port and solar power farms of the Adanis in Gujarat over the weekend.
