Gionee Signs Virat Kohli As Brand Ambassador

Gionee India roped in Virat Kohli (right) as its new brand ambassador.
New Delhi: Handset maker Gionee India on Monday said it has roped in cricketer Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador.
The company, which already has actor Alia Bhatt as a brand ambassador, has clocked sales of 1.2 crore units in the last four years.
"Virat is joining Alia in helping the brand touch new heights. He will soon be seen in the upcoming campaign of Gionee, and will also be actively involved in a host of innovative marketing and customer experience initiatives of the brand," Gionee India Country CEO and MD Arvind R Vohra told PTI.
He added that the company has clocked sales of 1.2 crore units in the last four years.
"We are looking at expanding our retail presence too. We will establish 500 brand stores by March 2018 in India from 100 now," he said.
These brand stores would be under franchise route and will be spread across the country in order to ensure customers can have easy access to Gionee phones, he added.
Story first published on: January 09, 2017 21:50 (IST)