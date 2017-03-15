NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Glenmark's Ankleshwar Plant Gets Inspection Report From USFDA

Glenmark was clarifying to the stock exchanges over a news report which claimed that its Ankleshwar plant received observations from the USFDA during its inspection in December 2016.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 15, 2017 12:59 (IST)
New Delhi: Drug firm Glenmark has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator on closure of inspection of its Ankleshwar plant in Gujarat, the company said today.

"Glenmark would like to state that its Ankleshwar plant received the EIR (establishment inspection report) yesterday. The EIR is issued by the FDA only if it finds the facility to be deemed acceptable," it said in a BSE filing.

The USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that is the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed.



Glenmark was clarifying to the stock exchanges over a news report which claimed that its Ankleshwar plant received observations from the USFDA during its inspection in December 2016.

The stock was trading at Rs 907.95, up 2.06 per cent from its previous close on NSE.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: March 15, 2017 12:59 (IST)
Glenmarkestablishment inspection reportUSFDAGlenmark Ankleshwar plant

