Glenmark's Ankleshwar Plant Gets Inspection Report From USFDA

New Delhi: Drug firm Glenmark has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator on closure of inspection of its Ankleshwar plant in Gujarat, the company said today.
"Glenmark would like to state that its Ankleshwar plant received the EIR (establishment inspection report) yesterday. The EIR is issued by the FDA only if it finds the facility to be deemed acceptable," it said in a BSE filing.
The USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that is the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed.
