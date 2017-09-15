NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Health
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Corporates
|
Goldman Sachs Arm Sells Stake In Max Financial For Rs 665 Crore
According to bulk deal data available with BSE, Xenok offloaded 1,10,79,700 shares, amounting to 4.14 per cent stake, in MFSL.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: September 15, 2017 23:21 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Shares of Goldman Sachs' subsidiary Xenok were disposed of at a price of Rs 599.95 per scrip.
New Delhi:
Goldman Sachs' subsidiary Xenok Ltd today sold over 1.10 crore shares of Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL) for nearly Rs 665 crore through open market transactions.
According to bulk deal data available with BSE, Xenok offloaded 1,10,79,700 shares, amounting to 4.14 per cent stake, in MFSL.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 599.95 per scrip, valuing the transaction at Rs 664.73 crore, as per the data.
Among the buyers of the shares was SBI Mutual Fund, which bought 16.70 lakh scrips.
The shares of MFSL ended the day on BSE at Rs 615.40, up 2.64 per cent from the previous close.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter
.
Story first published on
: September 15, 2017 23:21 (IST)
Related
HPCL Prepares Rs 7,110 Crore Business Growth Investment Plans In FY18
No Interim Bail for Unitech's Chandra Brothers: Supreme Court
Reliance Communications' Shares, Bonds Fall After Ericsson's Insolvency Petition
Trending
June Quarter Current Account Deficit Widens To Four-Year High
10 Banking Transactions That Could Be Considered Suspicious
Mistry Family Opposes Tata Sons' Plan To Turn Into Private Company
Share this story on
ALSO READ
India To See More Investments From Japan: Report
Goldman Sachs
Max Financial
Goldman Sachs arm
Goldman Sachs news
Business News
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Can Indian IT Overcome H-1B Visa Hurdles?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.