Goldman Sachs Arm Sells Stake In Max Financial For Rs 665 Crore

Goldman Sachs' subsidiary Xenok Ltd today sold over 1.10 crore shares of Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL) for nearly Rs 665 crore through open market transactions.According to bulk deal data available with BSE, Xenok offloaded 1,10,79,700 shares, amounting to 4.14 per cent stake, in MFSL.The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 599.95 per scrip, valuing the transaction at Rs 664.73 crore, as per the data.

Among the buyers of the shares was SBI Mutual Fund, which bought 16.70 lakh scrips.The shares of MFSL ended the day on BSE at Rs 615.40, up 2.64 per cent from the previous close.