NDTV Profit
Government Invites BP And Reliance To Invest In Fuel Retailing

BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley and Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who met Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Thursday, will hold a news conference later in the day.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: June 15, 2017 16:58 (IST)
(From left to right) Dharmendra Pradhan with BP CEO Bob Dudley and RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
New Delhi: Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan invited BP and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday to invest in fuel retailing after they jointly pumped billions of dollars into a gasfield off the country's east coast.

"BP & RIL have invested in KG Basin," Pradhan said in a tweet after the meeting. "Invited them to invest in retail as well."

He did not elaborate.

Reliance holds a 60 percent stake in a gas block in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin, BP owns 30 percent while Calgary-based Niko Resources Ltd holds the rest.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: June 15, 2017 16:58 (IST)
