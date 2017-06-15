Government Invites BP And Reliance To Invest In Fuel Retailing

(From left to right) Dharmendra Pradhan with BP CEO Bob Dudley and RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
New Delhi: Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan invited BP and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday to invest in fuel retailing after they jointly pumped billions of dollars into a gasfield off the country's east coast.
BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley and Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who met Pradhan in New Delhi on Thursday, will hold a news conference later in the day.
"BP & RIL have invested in KG Basin," Pradhan said in a tweet after the meeting. "Invited them to invest in retail as well."
He did not elaborate.
Reliance holds a 60 percent stake in a gas block in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin, BP owns 30 percent while Calgary-based Niko Resources Ltd holds the rest.