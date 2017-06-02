NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

GVK Power To Sell 10% Stake In Bengaluru Airport To Fairfax India

GVK would sell its stake, held by its unit Bangalore Airport Infrastructure Developers Private Limited, and the proceeds would be used for reducing GVK's debt obligations, the company said.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: June 02, 2017 16:49 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
GVK Power To Sell 10% Stake In Bengaluru Airport To Fairfax India

Airport operator GVK Power and Infrastructure on Friday said it will sell 10 percent of its residual stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in southern India to Fairfax India Holdings Corp for Rs 1,290 crore.

GVK would sell its stake, held by its unit Bangalore Airport Infrastructure Developers Private Limited, and the proceeds would be used for reducing GVK's debt obligations, the company said.

Separately, Toronto-listed Fairfax India said it will own a combined 48 percent interest in BIAL on completion of the deal.



GVK had last year sold a 33 percent stake in the Bengaluru airport to Fairfax Financial Holdings, a Toronto-based company which had set up Fairfax India in 2014.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: June 02, 2017 16:49 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ 7th Pay Commission: Some Update On Allowances Likely Today
GVK Power and InfrastructureBangalore International AirportFairfax India Holdings Corp

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.