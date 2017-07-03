NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
HCC Joint Venture Bags Rs 797 Crore Order From Bangalore Metro

The contract is for construction of 6.340 km long elevated corridor and five elevated stations between HSR Layout station and RV Road Station.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: July 03, 2017 12:39 (IST)
New Delhi: Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) today said its joint venture firm has bagged a contract worth Rs 797 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation.

"Hindustan Construction Company, a lead partner in the joint venture with URC Construction, has been awarded Rs 797.29 crore contract by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd," HCC said in a BSE filing.

The contract is for construction of 6.340 km long elevated corridor and five elevated stations between HSR Layout station and RV Road Station.

HCC's share in the JV is 51 per cent (Rs 406.61 crore). The project is to be completed in 36 months.

HCC stock was trading 3.72 per cent higher at Rs 40.45 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: July 03, 2017 12:39 (IST)
