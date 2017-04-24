NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
HCL Tech To Acquire US-Based Urban Fulfillment Services For $30 Million

With over 350 professionals, Urban Fulfillment Services (UFS) operates out of three centres in the US.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: April 24, 2017 13:56 (IST)
UFS acquisition will strengthen HCL Tech 's capabilities in mortgage BPO services.
Noida: Information Technology giant HCL on Monday announced that it will acquire mortgage business process & fulfilment services provider Urban Fulfillment Services (UFS) for nearly $30 million with 100 per cent stake.

With over 350 professionals, UFS operates out of three centres in the US.

"The acquisition of Urban Fulfillment Services strengthens HCL's capabilities in mortgage BPO services, loan fulfillment and debt servicing space," Anoop Tiwari, corporate vice president and global head-business services at HCL Technologies, said in a statement.



The total cash consideration for this transaction is up to $30 million, including contingent payments subject to certain financial milestones.

Mortgage servicing is a regulated activity in the US and the transaction would require regulatory approvals for obtaining the licenses, the company said.

"The synergies between UFS' client focused and efficient business processing services and HCL's technology leadership and financial strength will create an unparalleled competitor and leading provider of state-of-the-art services to the enterprise customers," added Charles S Sanders, CEO of Urban Lending Solutions.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: April 24, 2017 13:56 (IST)
