HCL Tech To Acquire US-Based Urban Fulfillment Services For $30 Million

Noida: Information Technology giant HCL on Monday announced that it will acquire mortgage business process & fulfilment services provider Urban Fulfillment Services (UFS) for nearly $30 million with 100 per cent stake.
With over 350 professionals, UFS operates out of three centres in the US.
"The acquisition of Urban Fulfillment Services strengthens HCL's capabilities in mortgage BPO services, loan fulfillment and debt servicing space," Anoop Tiwari, corporate vice president and global head-business services at HCL Technologies, said in a statement.
