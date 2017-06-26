HDFC Seeks Shareholders' Nod For Rs 85,000 Crore Fund Raise

New Delhi: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd will seek shareholders' approval at the annual general meeting (AGM) next month to raise up to Rs 85,000 crore through various debt instruments.
Housing Development Finance Corporation's (HDFC) AGM is scheduled to be held on July 26, 2017.
"The approval of the members is being sought by way of special resolution...authorising the board to issue NCDs and/or any other hybrid instruments (not in nature of equity shares) which can be classified as being tier II capital up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 85,000 crore," it said in a regulatory filing.
