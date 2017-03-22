NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

Himatsingka Seide To Disinvest 100% Holding In Subsidiary

Himatsingka Seide had incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Europe last month, aiming to strengthen its distribution network in the continent.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 22, 2017 18:17 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Himatsingka Seide To Disinvest 100% Holding In Subsidiary
New Delhi: The board of textile firm Himatsingka Seide today approved disinvestment of 100 per cent in its arm Giuseppe Bellora Srl and its sale to Himatsingka Europe at a fair market value.

The move is part of the company's strategy to have London as headquarters for its European operations.

Himatsingka Seide had incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Europe last month, aiming to strengthen its distribution network in the continent.

In a regulatory filing, it said the board of directors "approved to disinvest 100 per cent holding in its subsidiary company Giuseppe Bellora Srl and sell the same to Himatsingka Europe Ltd (wholly owned subsidiary) at fair market value".

Post disinvestment, Giuseppe Bellora Srl will consequentially become a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary under the existing wholly-owned subsidiary of Himatsingka Europe.

The board also approved the closure of the step-down subsidiary Himatsingka Singapore Pte.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 22, 2017 18:17 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Data Accuracy, Neutrality Is Of Utmost Importance: Ookla
Himatsingka SeideHimatsingka Seide disinvestmentGiuseppe Bellora SrlHimatsingka Europe

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.