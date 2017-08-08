NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Hindalco Arm Novelis Net Income Jumps 4-Fold In Q1

Novelis is the leading producer of flat-rolled aluminum products and the world's largest recycler of aluminium.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: August 08, 2017 08:06 (IST)
New Delhi: Novelis Inc, an overseas subsidiary of Hindalco Industries reported a four-fold jump in net income at $101 million for the first quarter of FY'18.

The company had posted net income of $24 million in the corresponding period of previous year, Hindalco Industries said in a filing to BSE.

"The year-over-year increase in net income is driven primarily by higher EBITDA and lower interest expense following debt refinancing actions in fiscal 2017," the flat-rolled aluminium products maker said.



Net sales increased by 16 per cent to $2.7 billion for the first quarter of FY'18.

"This was driven by a four per cent increase in total shipments of flat rolled products to 785 kilo tonnes, including a 16 per cent increase in shipments of higher conversion premium automotive products, as well as higher average aluminium prices," the filing said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: August 08, 2017 08:06 (IST)
