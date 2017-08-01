Hindustan Petroleum Fuel Stations To Be Banking Points For Airtel Payments Bank

The move will expand the reach of Airtel Payments Banks retail-based network.
New Delhi: Airtel Payments Bank today said it has entered into a strategic pact with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to enable its customers to avail banking services such as opening new accounts and making cash withdrawals at the latter's 14,000 fuel stations.
The strategic partnership is aimed at customer convenience as well as boosting digital payments in the country, Airtel Payments Bank said in a statement.
"All 14,000 HPCL fuel stations will act as banking points for Airtel Payments Bank. All Airtel Payments Bank customers would be able to access a range of convenient banking services at these 14,000 fuel stations, e.g. open new accounts, make cash deposits and withdrawals facility, and transfer money," it said.
The move will expand the reach of Airtel Payments Bank's retail-based network, which currently has over 300,000 Airtel retail outlets as banking points.
"Airtel Payments Bank customers will also be able to make secure and convenient digital payments for fuel purchases across 14,000 HPCL fuel stations by using their mobile phones," the statement added.
Customers would be able to make these cashless payments by using their smartphones (MyAirtel App) as well as feature phones (USSD).
