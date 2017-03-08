Holi Sale: AirAsia India Offers All-Inclusive Tickets Starting Rs 1,499
Under AirAsia India's special all-inclusive tickets programme, aimed at the upcoming Holi festival, tickets between Hyderabad and Bengaluru are being offered from Rs 1,499, its website said.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: March 08, 2017 13:48 (IST) Sandeep Singh
EMAIL
COMMENTS
AirAsia India said bookings for the offer are open till March 12, 2017.
Ahead of the Holi festival next week, AirAsia India has announced a promotional offer, selling tickets starting Rs 1,499. Bookings for this AirAsia India offer are open till March 12, 2017, the airline - which is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malysian carrier AirAsia - said on its website. AirAsia India's special fares scheme is applicable on travel till June 30, 2017, said the airline, which competes with the likes of Air India, IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet in the domestic market.
Under the special all-inclusive tickets programme, aimed at the upcoming Holi festival, tickets between Hyderabad and Bengaluru are being offered from Rs 1,499 - the lowest under the scheme.
"Celebrate the festival of colours with your loved ones in #Srinagar, #Pune & other awesome destinations!" AirAsia India said in a tweet.
Some of the other routes covered under the offer include Imphal-Guwahati from Rs 1,999, Pune-Jaipur from Rs 2,999, and Pune-Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru from Rs 2,399, as per the AirAsia India website.
Discounted fares from various airlines have spurred strong growth in air travel market in India. The country's domestic air passenger traffic zoomed 25.13 per cent to 95.79 lakh in January, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.
Also, AirAsia India is likely to commence international operations from the second half of next calendar year. "We will have 14 aircraft in the fleet within this year, depending on the business performance. And, we will add another six planes by the middle of the next year. Then we will get to international operations," its CEO Amar Abrol had said earlier.