How Infosys' Big Plan To Hire In US Impacts Indian Techies

Bengaluru: Head Hunters India, an executive search firm, today termed the Infosys' move to hire 10,000 Americans as an act to 'appease' US President Donald Trump's administration which has tightened the rules of H-1B visa programme to stop its 'abuse'.
Head Hunters India Founder-Chairman and Managing Director K Lakshmikanth also said local hiring in the US was very costly and would lead to offshore job cuts in India.
The move by the Indian software major came amid US accusations that top Indian IT firms, including TCS and Infosys, were unfairly cornering the lion's share of H-1B visas by putting extra tickets in the lottery system.
