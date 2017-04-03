How R Damani's D-Mart Stores Made Him Richer Billionaire Than Anil Ambani

For 61-year-old Damani, a former stockbroker who was raised in a one-room apartment in a Mumbai tenement block, the listing catapulted Damani's wealth beyond that of Ajay Piramal, Anil Ambani and Kapil Bhatia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.