How To Avail 100% Cashback In Jio's New Offer For JioFi

After "Dhan Dhana Dhan" offer, newcomer Reliance Jio has launched new offers to attract dongle, data card and wifi router users. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom venture is offering up to 100 per cent cash back (10 top-up vouchers worth Rs 201 each) on JioFi device if you buy it with exchange of your old dongle. If you do not want to avail the exchange facility, then you will get free data worth Rs 1,005 (5 top-up vouchers worth Rs 201 each) or nearly 50 per cent cash back on the JioFi device value of Rs 1,999. However, this offer is applicable only if you buy the JioFi device from Jio.com website.



Here are the steps you need to follow to avail the offer:



-First you need to buy the JioFi router from the Jio.com website by paying Rs 1,999. You can also avail an equated monthly installment (EMI) facility to buy this device.

-After buying the device online, you need to visit a Jio Store with the original invoice, JioFi Box and your old dongle if you want to avail the exchange facility ( See the list of old dongles eligible for exchange offer ). You also need to carry original and copy of Proof of Address (POA), Proof of Identity (POI), and a passport size colour photograph. For availing Jio SIM through eKYC, a local Aadhaar card is must.- After availing the Jio SIM, which will be used in the device, you need to do a recharge of Rs 408 (Rs 309+Rs 99) or Rs 608 (Rs 309+Rs 99) for availing the Jio Prime membership along with Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer.-Post Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, customer has to recharge with minimum Rs. 149 and above to be eligible for free vouchers of Rs 201, which gives 5GB of 4G data.-Post expiry of Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer period, which is for 84 days, you will get free 4G data worth up to Rs. 2,010 (10 vouchers worth Rs. 201 each) if you had availed the exchange offer. Customers will be entitled for 5GB of 4G data worth Rs 201 top up with each recharge (up to 10 recharges) done before March 31, 2018.If you do not avail the exchange offer, then post expiry of Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer period, you will get free 4G data worth up to Rs. 1005 (5 vouchers worth Rs. 201 top up). Customers will be entitled for 5GB of 4G data worth Rs 201 top up with each recharge (up to 5 recharges) done before March 31, 2018.The offer is applicable under both pre-paid and postpaid plans