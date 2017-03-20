NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

IDBI Bank Appoints Mahesh Kumar Jain As CEO

Mr Jain will head IDBI Bank for the remaining period of his current tenure or until further orders, whichever is earlier, IDBI Bank said.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 20, 2017 21:52 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
IDBI Bank said the current MD and CEO, Kishor Kharat, has been appointed as MD and CEO of Indian Bank.
IDBI Bank said the current MD and CEO, Kishor Kharat, has been appointed as MD and CEO of Indian Bank.
New Delhi: IDBI Bank on Monday said it has appointed Mahesh Kumar Jain as its new managing director and chief executive officer.

"Mahesh Kumar Jain, MD & CEO of Indian Bank has been appointed as MD & CEO of IDBI Bank," the bank said in a statement.

Mr Jain will head IDBI Bank for the remaining period of his current tenure or until further orders, whichever is earlier, IDBI Bank added.

The present MD and CEO of IDBI Bank, Kishor Kharat, has been appointed as MD and CEO of Indian Bank, it added.

The appointment will be effective from the date Mr Jain will assume charge of the bank.

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 20, 2017 21:48 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ RBI Chief Urjit Patel's New Problem: Rupee Surge, Banks Awash With Funds
IDBI BankMahesh Kumar JainIndian BankKishor Kharat

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.