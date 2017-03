IDBI Bank Appoints Mahesh Kumar Jain As CEO

: IDBI Bank on Monday said it has appointed Mahesh Kumar Jain as its new managing director and chief executive officer."Mahesh Kumar Jain, MD & CEO of Indian Bank has been appointed as MD & CEO of IDBI Bank," the bank said in a statement.Mr Jain will head IDBI Bank for the remaining period of his current tenure or until further orders, whichever is earlier, IDBI Bank added.

The present MD and CEO of IDBI Bank, Kishor Kharat, has been appointed as MD and CEO of Indian Bank, it added.The appointment will be effective from the date Mr Jain will assume charge of the bank.