NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

IDBI Bank Reduces Lending Rate For Various Tenors

For one year loan, the new lending rate is 9.15 per cent while for three year the revised rates are 9.30 per cent.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: December 30, 2016 22:56 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
For overnight tenor, IDBI Bank has reduced its minimum lending rate to 8.50%.
For overnight tenor, IDBI Bank has reduced its minimum lending rate to 8.50%.
Mumbai: State-run IDBI Bank on Friday said it has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors, effective from January 1.

For overnight tenor, the bank has reduced its minimum lending rate to 8.50 per cent.

For one month loan, the new lending rate has been reduced to 8.75 per cent.

For one year loan, the new lending rate is 9.15 per cent while for three year the revised rates are 9.30 per cent.

"The reduction in MCLR is expected to positively impact loan growth both in the retail consumer segment, corporate sector lending, thereby supporting the growth impulses in the economy," the bank said in a statement here.

It has reduced MCLR by 30 basis points to 60 basis points across various tenors since April 2016.

The lender has reduced base rate from 9.65 per cent to 9.50 per cent while BPLR has also been revised from 14.15 per cent to 14 per cent.

Story first published on: December 30, 2016 22:56 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Ordinance Criminalising Holding Old Notes Gets Prezident's Assent
IDBI BankIDBI Bank lending rate

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.