IIT Kharagpur Alumnus Ajit Jain Donates Company's Stock To Foundation

Kolkata: Ajit Jain, a Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology alumnus and President of Berkshire Hathaway Insurance group, has donated stocks of the company to IITKGP USA Foundation for his alma mater, the institute said on Thursday.
Jain graduated with B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from the IIT in 1972, and moved to the United State six years later and earned an MBA from the Harvard University.
He then held various positions at top management consultancy McKinsey & Co., before joining Berkshire Hathaway in 1986.
