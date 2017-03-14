Ikea India Announces 26-Week Parental Leave For Both Men, Women

New Delhi: Furnishings company Ikea India has announced a new parental leave policy in which all employees, including men, will be entitled to six months of parental paid leave from this month.



In addition to the 26 weeks leave, women employees will have an option of truncated work hours by 50 per cent for another 16 weeks, the Swedish furnishings heavyweight said.



"I am delighted to share this news with all our co-workers in India who are working towards opening stores and building the Ikea brand," Ikea India Country HR Manager Anna-Carin Mansson said.

She further added that the policy is a reaffirmation of the company's commitment to empower co-workers and provide equal opportunities.The policy is applicable to surrogate, single parent and adoptions as well.Moreover, female employees will also get additional benefits like reduced work hours whilst they are nursing, an additional two weeks of leave with full pay in case of a tubectomy operation, leave with full pay and benefits for a maximum period of one month in case of illness arising out of pregnancy, delivery and premature birth of the child.In order to achieve its commitment of a 50/50 gender balance, Ikea is also putting in some unique actions like day care centres, long-term training and development plans that allow employees to have career paths even while having and raising a family, among others.