India Can Build Its Own 'Etihads, Emirates, Qatars': SpiceJet's Ajay Singh
Under Mr Singh, SpiceJet has been rebuilding its business since almost collapsing after running out of cash in late 2014.
NDTV News Desk | Last Updated: March 16, 2017 19:11 (IST) NDTV News Desk
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh is credited for turning around the airline's fortunes.
Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, is credited for rescuing the airline from the brink and turning around its fortunes. Under Mr Singh, SpiceJet has been rebuilding its business since almost collapsing after running out of cash in late 2014. SpiceJet has grown its market share and returned to profitability. And now the airline is aiming big. India is the world's fastest growing aviation market with the number of passengers increasing by more than 20 per cent annually thanks to low ticket prices and rising incomes. In an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit, Mr Singh spoke on a number of issues including FDI or foreign direct investment in the sector, SpiceJet's new skill development programme and the government's UDAN scheme to boost air connectivity.
Here's an edited transcript of the interview:
On Qatar Airways' planned entry into India:
The views of the Federation of Indian Airlines, which includes all four major airlines, as well as the national carrier (Air India) are similar, and the views are that there is no country in the world today that allows 100 per cent FDI in aviation... These kinds of policies should be on the basis of reciprocity and we should only allow airlines and countries into India if they allow us the same privilege. The second issue is that if the objective of government with 100 per cent FDI was to get investment into the country, this is not going to get any investment into India at all. When you set up an airline, you lease aircraft, and this will be done from outside India. So, there's nothing which really comes into the country.
All of us, all the airlines in India, oppose it (100 per cent FDI in aviation), not because we are trying to stave off competition. Indian aviation is one of the most competitive aviation sectors in the world today. We have amongst the highest costs and yet the lowest fares. So, this is not about trying to keep people out. It is about ensuring that we have a level-playing field and that Indian aviation sector can grow and prosper...that India will build its own Etihads and Emirates and Qatars and build its own Abu Dhabi and Dubai and Dohas.
On SpiceJet's one-year AME apprenticeship programme:
This is a programme where we train young engineers who graduate from AME (Aircraft Maintenance Engineering) schools across the country into working in airlines such as SpiceJet. We found that there is a large gap when we interview students from these 70 or 80 AME schools in the country. And we feel that they are not fit to immediately start working on an aircraft or working on ground. There's a big gap between education and skills, and we are trying to fill that gap by providing the skills, by providing a one-year programme where three months is classroom work and nine months is practical training.
On recognition, costs for apprentices:
As far as SpiceJet is concerned, there's a SpiceJet certification that we are providing. The programme is being done in collaboration with the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation). As far as cost is concerned, actually we are paying the apprentices a small monthly retainer as part of this programme. There's an entrance exam to join the programme and we pick a batch of 25. We will have two or three batches running for the next year... SpiceJet offers them a job at the end of the programme, in which, of course, the salary is significantly increased.
On the Udan scheme:
Udan is a welcome scheme. It seeks to connect the unserved and underserved airports in the country. As you probably know, we have 400 airports and airstrips in India. Only 75 of these airports and airstrips are currently being used. We have a significant number of unused or underutilized airports around the country. The scheme seeks to utilize some of these airports... It is a fantastic scheme... We believe the Udan scheme will greatly assist in promoting tourism and local economies. SpiceJet is going to be a part of that scheme.
On fares trajectory:
We are hoping that fares are going to stabilize. Of course, fares have come down significantly since last year. Even as oil prices have actually gone up. This is a result of intense competition in the sector. All of us are trying very hard to build more efficient operations, bring our costs down and take the yield up. We continue to work towards that and hopefully, fares will stabilize. And airlines can be profitable. It helps nobody if airlines are losing money. It doesn't even help the consumers if airlines are losing money. We need a strong, viable, profitably aviation sector and that would be in the interest of the country.