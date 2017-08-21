Indian Hotels Company To Raise Up To Rs 1,500 Crore Through Rights Issue

Tata Group hospitality arm IHCL said the fund-raising is subject to the relevant regulatory approvals
New Delhi: Tata Group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company on Monday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore through a rights issue. Funds are being raised to "meet the company's long-term financing needs for capital expenditure, growth plans and debt repayment", Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Monday considered and approved issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the company on a record date for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,500 crore, it added.
This is subject to the relevant regulatory approvals, IHCL said.
The board also approved the formation of a committee of directors for the rights issue to decide on the terms and conditions of the rights issue including the rights entitlement ratio, issue price, record date, timing of the issue and other related matters, it added.
Shares in Indian Hotels Company, on Monday, ended 3.10 per cent lower at Rs 120.10 apiece on the BSE, whose benchmark Sensex index finished down 0.84 per cent.