Indian IT Firms Should Stop Using H1-B Visas, Focus On Local Hiring: Narayana Murthy

"Indian software companies must truly become multi-cultural. They must recruit American residents in the US, Canadians in Canada, British people in Britain etc. That's the only way we can become a true multi-national company and in order to do that, we should stop using H1-B visas and sending a large number of Indians to those countries to deliver services," Mr Murthy said.