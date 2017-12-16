IndiGo To Operate Flights To Sharjah From Hyderabad, Lucknow

IndiGo has said it will connect Sharjah to Kolkata, Kochi, Goa and Tirupati, among others
New Delhi: IndiGo on Friday said that it will launch new flight services on the Lucknow-Sharjah-Lucknow and Hyderabad-Sharjah-Hyderabad sectors from December 29, 2017.
According to the airline, it will also connect Sharjah to Kolkata, Kochi, Goa, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Patna, Mangalore, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Raipur and Bhubaneswar through connecting flights.
"We are the first Indian carrier operating Sharjah flight from Hyderabad and also starting first and only Lucknow-Sharjah connection," said Sanjay Kumar, chief commercial officer of IndiGo.
"Expanding operations to Sharjah on the 6E network is in response to the growing demand on the sector. These new flights will also open up immense connectivity to and from other cities on our network, supported by 147 Airbus-320 strong fleet."